UK CPI slows to 3.9% yoy in Nov, core CPI down to 5.1% yoy

UK CPI slowed from 4.6% yoy to 3.9% yoy in November, below expectation of 4.3% yoy. Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) slowed from 5.7% yoy to 5.1% yoy, below expectation of 5.5% yoy. CPI goods fell from 2.9% yoy to 2.0% yoy. CPI services also fell from 6.6% yoy to 6.2% yoy.

ONS noted, “The easing in the annual inflation rates reflected downward contributions from eight divisions, most notably transport, recreation and culture, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. There were no divisions with large offsetting upward effects.”

On a monthly basis, CPI was down -0.2% mom, below expectation of 0.2% mom rise.

