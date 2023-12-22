Fri, Dec 22, 2023 @ 05:17 GMT
Japan’s CPI core slows to 2.5% yoy, but services inflation hit three-decade high

Japan’s core CPI, which excludes fresh food, decreased from 2.9% yoy to 2.5% yoy in November, marking the lowest level since July 2022. Despite this deceleration, inflation remains above BoJ’s target of 2% for the twentieth consecutive month, indicating persistent inflationary pressures.

All-items CPI also experienced a slowdown, dropping from 3.3% yoy to 2.8% yoy. Additionally, core-core CPI, which excludes both fresh food and energy, showed a slight decrease from 4.0% yoy to 3.8% yoy.

Notably, goods inflation saw a significant reduction, declining from 4.4% yoy to 3.3% yoy. In contrast, service inflation showed an acceleration, rising from 2.1% yoy to 2.3% yoy. This increase in service inflation is the sharpest in three decades, dating back to October 1993, if the effects of past consumption tax hikes are excluded.

Energy prices, a key factor in inflation calculations, dropped by -10.1% yoy. Japanese government’s subsidies to reduce fuel costs played a role in tempering inflation rates. Without these subsidies, core CPI would have seen an increase of around 3%, according to the ministry.

