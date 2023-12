Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose modestly from 96.7 to 97.8 in December, slightly above expectation of 97.3. KOF said, ” The outlook for the Swiss economy for the start of 2024 therefore remains subdued despite a further improvement.”

KOF also noted that the barometer’s increase was primarily driven by positive developments in the manufacturing sector and indicators related to private consumption. However, indicators in other economic sectors remained largely unchanged from the previous month.

Full Swiss KOF release here.