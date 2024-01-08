Mon, Jan 08, 2024 @ 10:46 GMT
Swiss CPI rises to 1.7% yoy in Dec, matches expectations

Swiss CPI was flat at 0.0% mom in December, above expectation of -0.1% mom. Core CPI (fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel) rose 0.2% mom. Domestic products prices rose 0.3% mom. Import products price fell -0.7% mom.

For the 12-month period, CPI rose from 1.4% yoy to 1.7% yoy, matched expectations. Core CPI rose from 1.4% yoy to 1.5% yoy. Domestic products prices rose from 2.1% yoy to 2.3% yoy. Imported products prices from also rose from -0.6% yoy to -0.2% yoy.

Full Swiss CPI release here.

Also published, retail sales rose 0.7% yoy in November, above expectation of 0.0% yoy.

