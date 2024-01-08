Eurozone retail sales fall -0.3% mom in Nov, EU down -0.2% mom

Eurozone retail sales fell -0.3% mom in November, worse than expectation of -0.1% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -0.4% for non-food products and by -0.1% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 1.4% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales fell -0.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Germany (-2.5%), Luxembourg (-1.4%) and Austria (-0.7%). The highest increases were observed in Portugal (+3.1%), Croatia and Slovenia (both +3.0%), Malta and Romania (both +1.7%).

