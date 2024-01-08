Mon, Jan 08, 2024 @ 23:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales fall -0.3% mom in Nov, EU down -0.2% mom

Eurozone retail sales fall -0.3% mom in Nov, EU down -0.2% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales fell -0.3% mom in November, worse than expectation of -0.1% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -0.4% for non-food products and by -0.1% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 1.4% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales fell -0.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Germany (-2.5%), Luxembourg (-1.4%) and Austria (-0.7%). The highest increases were observed in Portugal (+3.1%), Croatia and Slovenia (both +3.0%), Malta and Romania (both +1.7%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.