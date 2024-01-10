Wed, Jan 10, 2024 @ 12:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's de Guindos foresees slower disinflation and economic challenges in 2024

ECB’s de Guindos foresees slower disinflation and economic challenges in 2024

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of ECB, in speech today, indicated that the “rapid pace of disinflation” observed in 2023 is likely to “slow down” in the coming year, with a “pause” early in the year, mirroring the pattern seen in December 2023.

De Guindos also pointed out that “soft indicators” suggest an economic “contraction” in December, hinting at the likelihood of a “technical recession” in the latter half of 2023. This downturn is expected to have broad impacts across various sectors, with “construction and manufacturing” being particularly hit. “Services” sector is also anticipated to “soften in the coming months as a result of weaker activity in the rest of the economy.”

Regarding the ECB’s monetary policy, de Guindos expressed that the “current level of interest rates,” if maintained, would substantially aid in returning inflation to the ECB’s target. He underscored that the “key ECB interest rates” remain the central instrument for monetary policy, emphasizing that future decisions will be “data-dependent,” focusing on the “appropriate level and duration of restriction.”

Full speech of ECB de Guindos here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Exponential Moving Average Revealed

Trading the Gartley harmonic pattern

Exploring the Trend Line

How to Write a Trading Plan

What is Bull and Bear in Forex Market

Gann Swing Charts

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.