NIESR forecasts 0.2% UK GDP growth in Q1

NIESR estimated UK’s GDP remained “flatlined” in the final quarter of 2023. Looking ahead, NIESR forecasts modest uptick in GDP growth for the first quarter of 2024 by 0.2%. This forecast aligns with broader trend observed in UK economy, characterized by “low, but stable economic growth”.

While UK’s GDP showed 0.3% growth in November, a broader look at the three-month period leading up to November paints a different picture. In this timeframe, GDP experienced a -0.2% decline compared to the preceding three months up to August.

“These three-monthly data, which are less volatile than the monthly figures, suggest that the bigger picture remains one of sluggish growth,” NIESR said.

Full NIESR release here.