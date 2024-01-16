Japan’s PPI slowed to 0.0% yoy in Dec, reflecting subsidy effects

Japan’s PPI records a slowdown from 0.3% yoy to 0.0% yoy in December, above expectation of -0.3% yoy. Nevertheless, this figure represents the lowest PPI reading since -0.9% yoy decline in February 2021.

The deceleration in Japan’s wholesale prices can be attributed partially to the government’s intervention in the form of subsidies aimed at curbing petrol and utility bills. According to a BoJ official, these subsidies reduced wholesale inflation rate by approximately 0.9 percentage points.

In terms of trade-related price indices, there was a slight increase in export price index from 1.0% yoy to 1.1% yoy. Import price index improved from -10.1% yoy to -9.5% yoy.

On a month-over-month basis, the PPI rose by 0.3% mom, Meanwhile, export price index saw a marginal decline of -0.1% mom, and import price index was flat.

