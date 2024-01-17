Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.9% yoy in Dec, core CPI at 3.4% yoy

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.9% yoy in December, up from November’s 2.4% yoy. CPI core (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 3.4% yoy, down from prior month’s 3.6% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+1.74 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.21 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.66 pp) and energy (-0.68 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 3.4% yoy, up from November’s 3.1%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Denmark (0.4%), Italy and Belgium (both 0.5%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Czechia (7.6%), Romania (7.0%) and Slovakia (6.6%). Compared with November, annual inflation fell in fifteen Member States, remained stable in one and rose in eleven.

Full Eurozone CPI release here.