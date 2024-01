UK retail sales volume fell -3.2% mom in December, much worse than expectation of -0.5% mom. That’s also the largest monthly fall since January 2021. Excluding fuel, sales volume fell -3.3% mom. Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by -1.9% mom. On an annual basis, sales volumes fell by 2.8% in 2023 and were their lowest level since 2018.

In value term, Retail sales value fell -3.6% mom. Ex-fuel sales value fell -3.6% mom.

Full UK retail sales release here.