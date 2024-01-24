Germany’s PMI composite falls to 47.1, continuation of recession

Wed, Jan 24, 2024 @ 13:31 GMT
Germany PMI Manufacturing rose from 43.3 to 45.4 in January, an 11-month high. PMI Services fell from 49.3 to 47.6, a 5-month low. PMI Composite fell from 47.4 to 47.1, a 3-month low.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted: “Services activity has not only declined for the fourth consecutive month but has also accelerated in its downturn. Manufacturing, remaining in recessionary territory for the 19th straight month, has displayed a somewhat softened downturn.”

De la Rubia further added, “Recognizing the inherent uncertainty at this early stage, our GDP Nowcast, which considers the PMI data, suggests a continuation of the recession into the current quarter, however.”

 

Full Germany PMI release here.

