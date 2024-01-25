Germany Ifo business climate falls to 85.2, stuck in recession

Thu, Jan 25, 2024 @ 13:39 GMT
German Ifo Business Climate fell from 86.3 to 85.2 in January, below expectation of 86.7. Current Assessment Index fell from 88.5 to 87.0, below expectation of 88.6. Expectations Index fell from 84.2 to 83.5, below expectation of 84.9.

But sector, manufacturing rose from -17.4 to -16.0. Services fell from -1.7 to -4.9. Trade fell from -26.7 to -29.7. Construction fell from -33.5 to -35.9.

Ifo said, sentiment among German companies has deteriorated further at the beginning of the year. The German economy is “stuck in recession”.

Full German Ifo release here.

