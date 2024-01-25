US GDP grows 3.3% annualized in Q4, core PCE prices unchanged at 2%

US GDP grew 3.3% annualized in Q4, well above expectation of 2.0%. Looking at some details, consumer spending slowed from 3.1% to 2.8%. Goods spending slowed from 4.9% to 3.8%, but services spending growth rose from 2.2% to 2.4%. Gross private domestic investment growth slowed notably from 10.0% to 2.1%.

Headline PCE prices slowed notably from 2.6% to 1.7%. Meanwhile, PCE core prices was unchanged at 2.0%.

Full US GDP release here.

Also released, initial jobless claims rose from 189k to 214k in the week ending January 19, above expectation of 199k. Goods trade deficit narrowed from USD -90.3B to USD -88.5B, versus expectation of USD -88.7B. Durable goods orders rose 0.0% mom in December, below expectation of 1.0% mom. But ex-transport orders rose 0.6% mom, above expectation of 0.2% mom.