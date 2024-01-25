US GDP grows 3.3% annualized in Q4, core PCE prices unchanged at 2%

US GDP grew 3.3% annualized in Q4, well above expectation of 2.0%. Looking at some details, consumer spending slowed from 3.1% to 2.8%. Goods spending slowed from 4.9% to 3.8%, but services spending growth rose from 2.2% to 2.4%. Gross private domestic investment growth slowed notably from 10.0% to 2.1%.
Headline PCE prices slowed notably from 2.6% to 1.7%. Meanwhile, PCE core prices was unchanged at 2.0%.
Also released, initial jobless claims rose from 189k to 214k in the week ending January 19, above expectation of 199k. Goods trade deficit narrowed from USD -90.3B to USD -88.5B, versus expectation of USD -88.7B. Durable goods orders rose 0.0% mom in December, below expectation of 1.0% mom. But ex-transport orders rose 0.6% mom, above expectation of 0.2% mom.