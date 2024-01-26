Fri, Jan 26, 2024 @ 11:36 GMT
ECB’s Kazaks cautions against hasty rate cuts

ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks emphasized a cautious approach to reducing interest rates in an interview with BloombergTV. He acknowledged that while a downward adjustment in rates is anticipated, the ECB should not hasten this process, cautioning against premature actions that could potentially rekindle inflation.

Kazaks drew parallels to historical instances, particularly from the 1970s and 80s, to underline the risks associated with relaxing monetary policy too soon. “There’s the risk that inflation starts to come back and then one would need to raise rates much more,” he added.

Regarding, the timing and magnitude of easing cycles, he indicated that ECB could opt for either smaller steps initiated earlier or larger steps taken at a later stage. But Kazaks emphasized that would be “all data dependent”.

