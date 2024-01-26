Fri, Jan 26, 2024 @ 16:28 GMT
US PCE inflation unchanged at 2.6%, core PCE slows to 2.9%

US personal income rose 0.3% mom or USD 60.0B in December, matched expectations. Personal spending rose 0.7% mom or USD 133.9B, above expectation of 0.4% mom.

PCE price index rose 0.2% mom, matched expectations. Core PCE price index (excluding food and energy) rose 0.2% mom, matched expectations. Goods prices fell -0.2% mom while services prices rose 0.3% mom. Food prices rose 0.1% mom and energy prices rose 0.3% mom.

From the same month a year ago, PCE price index was unchanged at 2.6% yoy, matched expectations. Core PCE price index slowed from 3.2% yoy to 2.9% yoy, below expectation of 3.0% yoy. Goods prices increased less than 0.1% yoy while services prices rose 3.9% yoy. Food prices rose 1.5% yoy while energy prices fell -2.2% yoy.

