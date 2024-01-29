ECB’s de Guindos: No fixed calendar for rate cuts

Mon, Jan 29, 2024 @ 15:55 GMT
ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos expressed cautiously optimistic view on the trajectory of inflation in Eurozone. But he also emphasized that the central bank is data-dependent regarding cutting interest rates, rather than time-dependent.

“There has been good news regarding the evolution of inflation, and that — sooner or later — will end up being reflected in the monetary policy,” he told Spain’s RNE radio.

However, he was clear about ECB’s stance being firmly grounded in data-driven decision-making. Guindos emphasized the absence of a fixed timetable for policy changes, stating, “We are going to be dependent on the data, we don’t have any kind of calendar, it will depend on the evolution of inflation.”

