ECB’s de Guindos: No fixed calendar for rate cuts

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos expressed cautiously optimistic view on the trajectory of inflation in Eurozone. But he also emphasized that the central bank is data-dependent regarding cutting interest rates, rather than time-dependent.

“There has been good news regarding the evolution of inflation, and that — sooner or later — will end up being reflected in the monetary policy,” he told Spain’s RNE radio.

However, he was clear about ECB’s stance being firmly grounded in data-driven decision-making. Guindos emphasized the absence of a fixed timetable for policy changes, stating, “We are going to be dependent on the data, we don’t have any kind of calendar, it will depend on the evolution of inflation.”