ECB’s Kazimir: June is the more probable timing for first rate cut

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir indicated in a blog post that June is the “more probable” timing for the first rate cut. But he emphasized that the timing is “secondary” to the decision itself, and he remains open on this issue.

“The next move will be a cut, and it is within our reach,” he asserted, adding, “I am confident that the exact timing, whether in April or June, is secondary to the decision’s impact.”

“The latter seems more probable, but I will not jump to premature conclusions about the timing,” he added.