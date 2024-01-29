Mon, Jan 29, 2024 @ 15:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Kazimir: June is the more probable timing for first rate cut

ECB’s Kazimir: June is the more probable timing for first rate cut

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir indicated in a blog post that June is the “more probable” timing for the first rate cut. But he emphasized that the timing is “secondary” to the decision itself, and he remains open on this issue.

“The next move will be a cut, and it is within our reach,” he asserted, adding, “I am confident that the exact timing, whether in April or June, is secondary to the decision’s impact.”

“The latter seems more probable, but I will not jump to premature conclusions about the timing,” he added.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.