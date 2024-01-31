US ADP jobs grows 107k, below expectation 143k

US ADP private employment grew 107k in January, below expectation of 143k. By sector, goods-producing jobs rose 30k while service-providing jobs rose 77k. By establishment size, small companies added 25k jobs, medium added 61k, large added 31k.

Pay gains for job-stayers slowed from 5.4% yoy to 5.2% yoy. Pay gains for job-changers slowed to 7.2% yoy, smallest gain since May 2021.

“Progress on inflation has brightened the economic picture despite a slowdown in hiring and pay,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Wages adjusted for inflation have improved over the past six months, and the economy looks like it’s headed toward a soft landing in the U.S. and globally.

Full US ADP release here.