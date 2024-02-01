Thu, Feb 01, 2024 @ 06:13 GMT
Japan's PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.0, depressed economy and escalating cost pressures

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 48.0 in January, a minimal increase from December’s 47.9, yet still indicative of ongoing challenges in the sector.

According to S&P Global, this figure represents a “modest deterioration” in the health of the manufacturing sector, marking a “sustained downturn” at the start of the year.

Usamah Bhatti of S&P Global Market Intelligence highlights the “depressed economic conditions” both domestically and globally as significant contributors to the sector’s struggles. The data also shows notable declines in both output and new orders, with the latter experiencing a particularly sharp drop.

Manufacturers in Japan are also facing heightened pressures related to costs and supply. The cost burdens have been rising sharply, driven by increased prices of raw materials, labor, and fuel.

Additionally, supplier performance has deteriorated significantly, marked as the worst in three months. Issues such as delivery and logistical delays have been frequently mentioned, with some attributing these challenges to the ongoing disruption in the Red Sea.

