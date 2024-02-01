Eurozone CPI down to 2.8%, core falls to 3.3%, both above expectations

Eurozone CPI slowed from 2.9% yoy to 2.8% yoy in January, above expectation of 2.7% yoy. CPI core (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) slowed from 3.4% yoy to 3.3% yoy, above expectation of 3.2% yoy.

Looking at the main components, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in January (5.7%, compared with 6.1% in December), followed by services (4.0%, stable compared with December), non-energy industrial goods (2.0%, compared with 2.5% in December) and energy (-6.3%, compared with -6.7% in December).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.