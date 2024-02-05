Eurozone PPI down -0.8% mom, -10.6% yoy in Dec

Eurozone PPI was down -0.8% mom, -10.6% yoy in December, versus expectation of -0.8% mom, -10.6% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices decreased by -2.3% mom for energy and by -0.3% mom for intermediate goods, while prices remained stable for both capital goods and durable consumer goods, and prices increased by 0.1% mom for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by -0.1% mom.

EU PPI was down -0.9% mom, -10.0% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (-12.0%), the Netherlands (-1.8%) and Estonia (-1.4%), while increases were observed in Greece (+1.0%), Belgium (+0.5%), Cyprus and Luxembourg (both +0.3%) as well as in France (+0.1%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.