Eurozone retail sales falls -1.1%mom, EU down -1.0%

Eurozone retail sales fell -1.1% mom in December, worse than expectation of -1.0% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -1.6% mom for food, drinks and tobacco, by -1.0% mom for non-food products and by -0.5% mom for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales fell -1.0% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (-3.6%), Denmark (-3.2%) and Luxembourg (-3.1%). The highest increases were observed in Slovakia (+2.0%), Croatia and Hungary (both +1.4%) as well as in Portugal (+0.7%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.