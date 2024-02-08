Fed’s Collins: Sustained, broadening inflation progress needed before methodical policy relaxation

Boston Fed President Susan Collins emphasized the need for “sustained, broadening signs of progress” in inflation reduction before contemplating any “methodical” adjustments to interest rate policy.

“As we gain more confidence in the economy achieving the Committee’s goals… I believe it will likely become appropriate to begin easing policy restraint later this year,” she stated in a speech overnight.

She advocates for a gradual approach to interest rate adjustments, allowing for “flexibility to manage risks, while promoting stable prices and maximum employment.”

Collins also highlighted the resilience of the US economy, as evidenced by recent GDP and labor market data, suggesting that the anticipated slowdown in economic activity “may take some time”.

“The path the economy takes toward the Fed’s mandated goals may continue to be bumpy and uneven, and we should not overreact to individual data points,” she advised.

A critical factor in Collins’s assessment is wage dynamics, with a specific interest in wage trends that align with long-term price stability. While acknowledging that not all economic indicators might perfectly converge, “seeing sustained, broadening signs of progress should provide the necessary confidence I would need to begin a methodical adjustment to our policy stance.”