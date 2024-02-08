BoC cites difficulty in predicting appropriate timing of rate cuts

BoC’s deliberations from the January meeting saw the governing council expressing that it was “difficult to foresee when it would be appropriate to begin cutting interest rates.”

The possibility of additional rate hikes was not dismissed, with members indicating that such measures could be warranted should new inflationary surprises emerge. However, the focus of future policy discussions would likely “shift to how much longer to maintain the policy rate at 5% to sustain the disinflationary process.”

Inflation’s persistent high levels and broad impact have prompted the council to emphasize their ongoing concerns regarding “persistence of underlying inflation” in their communications.

The members collectively agreed on the necessity for “further evidence of progress toward price stability,” seeking definitive signs of a downturn in core inflation rates.

To gauge the effectiveness of their monetary policy and the evolving economic landscape, the Governing Council plans to closely monitor core inflation alongside several critical indicators. These include the equilibrium between supply and demand within the economy, corporate pricing strategies, inflation expectations, and the ratio of wage growth to productivity.

Full BoC Summary of Deliberations here.