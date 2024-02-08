Thu, Feb 08, 2024 @ 17:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Barkin: We've got some time to be patient

Fed’s Barkin: We’ve got some time to be patient

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin highlighted the strength of the labor market and the encouraging trend of decreasing inflation in a Bloomberg TV interview. The cautious yet optimistic outlook grants Fed a period of watchful waiting before starting interest rate cuts.

“It’s a very strong labor market still, and so gratified to see inflation coming down, hoping it continues to come down,” Barkin remarked.

Barkin further indicated willingness to adopt a patient approach in the coming months. “I think we’ve got some time to be patient,” he stated. Fed will get “a few more months” of inflation data and he desires “to see that trend continue and broaden”.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.