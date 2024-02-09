Fed’s Collins anticipates 75bps in rate cuts this year as baseline

In an interview overnight, Boston Fed President Susan Collins described her “baseline” expectation for rate path as being “similar” to Fed’s latest projection, which anticipates a total of 75 basis points cut in interest rates within the year.

She highlighted the importance of additional data to support the decision for the timing of the first rate cut. “I will need more, additional evidence” to confirm that inflation is consistently trending towards Fed’s 2% goal, she stated.

Nevertheless, Collins noted that waiting for inflation to reach the target before acting “would be waiting too long,” suggesting a proactive yet measured stance in adjusting policy.