Swiss CPI down to 1.3% yoy in Jan, below expectation 1.6% yoy

Swiss CPI rose 0.2% mom in January, well below expectation of 0.6% mom. Core CPI (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel), fell -0.3% mom. Domestic products prices rose 0.6% mom. Imported products prices fell -1.3% mom.

Annually, CPI slowed sharply from 1.7% yoy to 1.3% yoy, below expectation of 1.6% yoy. Core CPI slowed from 1.5% yoy to 1.2% yoy. Domestic products prices growth slowed from 2.3% yoy to 2.0% yoy. Imported products prices fell deeper, down from -0.2% yoy to -0.9% yoy.

