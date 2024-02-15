Thu, Feb 15, 2024 @ 04:34 GMT
Australia's employment grows 0.5k in Jan, unemployment rate rises to 4.1%

Thu, Feb 15, 2024 @ 04:34 GMT

Australia’s job market showed further signs of cooling in January, as the latest employment data reveals a modest increase of just 0.5k jobs, significantly below expectation of 20.7k growth. Looking at the details, full-time employment saw an uptick of 11.1k, counterbalanced by reduction in part-time job by -10.6k.

Unemployment rate unexpectedly rose from 3.9% to 4.1%, above expectation of 4.0%. That also marked the first occasion in two years since January 2022 that the rate has breached the 4% threshold. Participation rate held steady at 66.8%, but a notable decrease in monthly hours worked by -2.5% mom paints a picture of a slackening labor market.

