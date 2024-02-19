Mon, Feb 19, 2024 @ 14:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBundesbank: Weak German economy but no significant, broad-based and long-lasting decline

Bundesbank: Weak German economy but no significant, broad-based and long-lasting decline

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In its latest monthly report, Bundesbank acknowledged that the “weak phase” in the German economy since Russian war of aggression against Ukraine would continue.

Despite this, it stops short of predicting a recession, defining it as a “significant, broad-based and long-lasting decline in economic output.”

The report further elaborates, indicating “no signs of an impending noticeable deterioration” in the labor market stemming from the current economic slowdown.

On the inflation front, Bundesbank anticipates continued decline in inflation rates in the coming months, with price pressures on food and other goods expected to ease further. Nonetheless, the report signals slower pace of decline in service sector inflation, attributing this trend partly to “continued strong wage growth.”

Full Bundesbank release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.