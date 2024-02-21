Japan’s exports rises 11.9% yoy in Jan, imports down -9.6% yoy

Japan’s export recorded 11.9% yoy increase to JPY 7333B in January, marking the second consecutive month of growth. However, imports saw a contrasting trend, decreasing by -9.6% yoy to JPY 9091B. This resulted in a trade deficit of JPY -1758B for the month.

A notable highlight from the trade data was Japan’s trade surplus with the US, amounting to JPY 415B, as exports reached an all-time high for the month at JPY 1.42T.

Conversely, Japan faced a JPY -959.52B trade deficit with China, another significant trading partner. Despite this deficit, exports to China were supported by strong demand for chip-making equipment and cars.

On seasonally adjusted basis, exports registered decline of -3.6% mom to JPY 8765B, while imports fell more sharply by -10.5% mom to JPY 8230B. This shift led to trade surplus of JPY 235B.