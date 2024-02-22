Thu, Feb 22, 2024 @ 13:39 GMT
Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.8% in Jan, core at 3.3%

Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.8% in Jan, core at 3.3%

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.8% yoy in January, down from December’s 2.9% yoy. Core CPI was finalized at 3.3% yoy, down from prior month’s 3.4% yoy. The highest contribution to came from services (+1.73 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.13 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.53 pp) and energy (-0.62 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 3.1% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Denmark, Italy (both 0.9%), Latvia, Lithuania and Finland (all 1.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (7.3%), Estonia (5.0%) and Croatia (4.8%). Compared with December, annual inflation fell in fifteen Member States, remained stable in one and rose in eleven.

Full Eurozone CPI release here.

