Canada’s retail sales rose 0.9% mom to CAD 67.3B in December, slightly above expectation of 0.8% mom. Sales were up in five of nine subsectors and were led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers (+1.9%). In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.8% in December.

Retail sales were up 1.0% in Q4, marking a second consecutive quarterly increase. In volume terms, retail sales increased 1.3% in the quarter.

Advance estimate suggests that sales decreased -0.4% mom in January

Full Canada retail sales release here.