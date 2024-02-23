Fed’s Waller seeks additional months to assess January CPI as speed bump or pothole

Fed Governor Christopher Waller advocated for Fed to “wait a little longer,” suggesting that “at least another couple more months” of economic data would be crucial before commencing any policy easing.

In a speech overnight, Waller expressed concerns regarding the recent high CPI inflation reading, describing it as potentially “a bump in the road” or a more serious indication that the significant progress made in controlling inflation over the past year could be “stalling.”

This uncertainty solidifies his viewpoint that a patient approach to policy adjustments is warranted, allowing more time to assess whether January data represents “a speed bump or a pothole”.

While Waller anticipates that it may become appropriate to begin easing monetary policy sometime within the year, he clarified that the timing and extent of policy adjustments would heavily rely on incoming economic data.

Full speech of Fed’s Waller here.