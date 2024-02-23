New Zealand’s retail woes deepen with eighth consecutive quarterly decline

New Zealand’s retail sales volumes dropped by -1.9% qoq, a figure far below the expected decline of -0.2% qoq. This also marked the eighth consecutive quarter of contraction. Excluding auto sales, the decline was marginally less severe but still substantial at -1.7% qoq, again well below the anticipated -0.1% qoq decrease.

Melissa McKenzie, business financial statistics manager, highlighted the extent of the downturn, noting that “Ongoing falls in retail activity over the last two years were marked by a fall in most industries in the December quarter.”

The contraction in retail sales was widespread, with 14 out of 15 retail industries reporting lower sales volumes compared to the previous quarter. The most significant downturns were observed in motor vehicle and parts retailing, which fell by -2.5%, food and beverage services, which saw a -2.4% decline, and fuel retailing, which dropped by -3.6%.

In terms of retail sales value, there was a qoq decrease of -1.5%, with ten of the sixteen regions experiencing lower seasonally adjusted sales values.

Full New Zealand retail sales release here.