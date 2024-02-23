ECB Survey: Consumer inflation expectations for next tear rise to 3.3%

ECB’s Consumer Expectations Survey for January showed that inflation expectations for the upcoming year have seen a slight uptick, increasing by 0.1% to 3.3%, while the forecast for three years ahead remains steady at 2.5%.

On a more optimistic note, the survey indicates a slight improvement in expectations for economic growth over the next year. The mean expectation for economic growth has become less negative, adjusting from -1.3% to -1.1%.

Furthermore, the expected mean unemployment rate for the next 12 months shows a slight decrease, moving from 10.8% to 10.6%.