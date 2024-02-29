Swiss KOF falls to 101.6 in Feb, rather positive economic signals intact

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer fell from 102.5 to 101.6 in February, below expectation of 102.0. Despite this marginal cooling, KOF maintains an optimistic stance regarding the Swiss economy, asserting that “the rather positive economic signals in Switzerland remain intact.”

This assertion is particularly relevant to manufacturing and construction sectors, which have seen an improvement in their outlooks. Contrastingly, projections for financial and insurance services, hospitality, other services, and foreign demand have experienced a downturn. Meanwhile, forecast for private consumption within Switzerland remains stable.

Full Swiss KOF release here.