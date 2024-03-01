Fri, Mar 01, 2024 @ 05:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Goolsbee optimistic about US economy's golden path in 2024

Fed’s Goolsbee optimistic about US economy’s golden path in 2024

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, at an even overnight, highlighted the scope for the US economy to maintain what he terms the “golden path,” a scenario where inflation falls in conjunction with sustained labor market strength and economic growth. This balance, he notes, is historically rare but remains a viable outcome for the current year.

Goolsbee’s confidence stems from anticipated improvements in supply chain efficiency and labor supply impacts, which he believes will bolster this optimistic economic scenario.

“I still feel like there is supply benefit coming through the system on both the supply chain, and the impact of labor supply,” Goolsbee remarked.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.