Fed’s Beige Book reveals modest economic growth and easing labor market tightness

Fed’s Beige Book report noted “slight to modest” increase in economic activity across various districts. Specifically, eight districts reported slight to modest growth, three observed no change, and one experienced slight softening in economic conditions.

In the realm of consumer spending, the report indicates slight downturn, especially concerning retail goods. This trend is attributed to a “heightened price sensitivity” among consumers, who are increasingly opting to trade down and shift their spending away from discretionary goods. Manufacturing activity remained “largely unchanged”, with disruptions in shipping through the Red Sea and Panama Canal reportedly having minimal overall impact.

The report also highlights persistent price pressures, although some districts observed moderation in inflation. Businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to pass higher costs onto customers, who are becoming more resistant to price increases. Labor market conditions have shown further signs of improvement, with nearly all districts reporting increased labor availability and enhanced employee retention.

