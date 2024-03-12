Tue, Mar 12, 2024 @ 11:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK wages growth slows more than expected in Jan

UK wages growth slows more than expected in Jan

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In February, UK payrolled employment rose 20k or 0.1% mom. Median monthly pay increased by 5.5% yoy. Annual growth in median pay was highest in the other service activities sector, with an increase of 7.4% yoy, and lowest in the finance and insurance sector, with a decrease of -0.3% yoy.

In the three months to January, unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9%, above expectation of 3.8%. Average earnings including bonus rose 5.6% yoy, slowed from 5.8% yoy, below expectation of 5.7% yoy. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 6.1% yoy, down from 6.2% yoy, below expectation of 6.2% yoy.

Full UK employment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.