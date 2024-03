UK GDP expanded by 0.2% mom in January, matched expectations. Services was up 0.2% mom, and was the largest contributor to growth. Production fell -0.2% mom while construction grew 1.1% mom.

In the three months to January, GDP has fallen by -0.1% 3mo3m. Services was flat. Production fell -0.2% 3mo3m. Construction fell -0.9% 3mo3m.

