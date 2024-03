In February 2024, UK’s retail sales volumes remained unchanged month-over-month, a performance that’s better than expectation of -0.3% mom decline. Meanwhile, sales value slightly dipped by a -0.1% mom.

A broader examination reveals -0.4% decline in sales volumes over the three months leading up to February, compared to the preceding three-month period. Additionally, a year-over-year comparison with the three months to February 2023 shows -1.0% decrease.

Full UK retail sales release here.