Eurozone economic sentiment rises to 96.3 in Mar, above exp 96.1

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 95.5 to 96.3 in March, above expectation of 96.1. Employment Expectations Indicator rose from 102.5 to 102.6. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 20.3 to 19.2.

Eurozone industry confidence rose from -9.4 to -8.8. Services confidence rose from 6.0 to 6.3. Consumer confidence rose from -15.5 to -14.9. Retail trade confidence rose from -6.6 to -6.7. Construction confidence fell from -5.5 to -5.6.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 95.5 to 96.2. Employment Expectations Indicator rose from 102.2 to 102.3. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 19.8 to 18.7.

Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI improved markedly in France (+2.6), and to a lesser extent in Italy (+1.5) and Germany (+0.9). It deteriorated in the Netherlands (-0.7) and Spain (-0.4) and remained broadly stable in Poland (+0.3).

