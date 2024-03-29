Tokyo inflation moderates, supporting BoJ’s measured approach

Japan Tokyo CPI core (ex-food) slowed slightly from 2.5% yoy to 2.4% yoy in March, matched expectations. Headline CPI ticked up from 2.5% yoy to 2.6% yoy. CPI core-core (ex-food and energy) also slowed from 3.1% yoy to 2.9% yoy. Service price gains slowed to from 2.1% yoy to 2.0% yoy.

This constellation of data suggests softening of cost-push inflationary pressures within Tokyo, Japan’s economic nucleus, and a concurrent easing in service-sector inflation. This trend could provide BoJ a leverage for a more cautious approach on tightening, despite widespread expectations of another rate hike in the latter half of the year.

Other economic indicators for February released paint a mixed picture. Industrial production fell -0.1% mom, falling short of the anticipated 1.2% growth. In contrast, retail sales outperformed expectations, surging by 4.6% yoy against forecasted 3.0% increase. Meanwhile, unemployment rate rose from 2.4% to 2.6%, exceeding the projected steady rate of 2.4%.