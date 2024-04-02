ECB consumer survey reveals 1-yr inflation expectations drop to 3.1%, a two-year low

ECB’s Consumer Expectations Survey for February indicated continuing decline in consumers’ median inflation perceptions over the past 12 months, marking a fifth consecutive month of decrease, settling at 5.5% down from 6.0% in January.

Furthermore, median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months have dipped to 3.1% from 3.3%. This level is the lowest recorded since the onset of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine in February 2022.

Expectations for inflation three years ahead remained stable at 2.5%.

Full ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results here.