Wed, Apr 03, 2024 @ 06:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Daly: Three rate cuts very reasonable, but not guaranteed

Fed’s Daly: Three rate cuts very reasonable, but not guaranteed

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly offered described three rate cuts this year as a “very reasonable baseline.” However, she was careful to clarify that such a projection should not be interpreted as a commitment, stating, “not a promise.”

Daly highlighted the current state of economic growth as a factor tempering the immediacy for policy adjustments, noting, “Growth is going strong, so there’s really no urgency to adjust the rate.”

Furthermore, Daly voiced concerns over the risks associated with prematurely lowering interest rates. She warned of the “real risk” that too early a cut could entrench the “toxic tax” of persistently high inflation.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.