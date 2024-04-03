Fed’s Daly: Three rate cuts very reasonable, but not guaranteed

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly offered described three rate cuts this year as a “very reasonable baseline.” However, she was careful to clarify that such a projection should not be interpreted as a commitment, stating, “not a promise.”

Daly highlighted the current state of economic growth as a factor tempering the immediacy for policy adjustments, noting, “Growth is going strong, so there’s really no urgency to adjust the rate.”

Furthermore, Daly voiced concerns over the risks associated with prematurely lowering interest rates. She warned of the “real risk” that too early a cut could entrench the “toxic tax” of persistently high inflation.