Silver surges with eyes on 30 key cluster resistance

Silver’s up trend continues in Asian session today and hits the highest level since mid-2021. For now, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 26.27 support holds. Next target is 138.2% projection of 22.26 to 25.76 from 24.31 at 29.14. However, Silver could start to feel heavy above this level, and establish a top around there.

Current rise from 21.92 is part of the up trend from 17.54 (2022 low). Overbought condition could cap the upside, at least on first attempt, around 30 cluster resistance level. That include 30 psychological number, 2021 high at 30.07, and 100% projection of 17.54 to 26.12 from 21.92 at 30.50.