Eurozone Sentix confidence rises to -5.9, yet momentum remains tepid

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index surged from -10.5 to -5.9 in April, surpassing expectations of -8.3. This marks the sixth consecutive increase, reaching its highest since February 2022. Similarly, Current Situation Index climbed from -18.5 to -16.3, reflecting the highest point since June 2023 after six successive rises. Additionally, Expectations Index rose from -2.3 to 5.0, recording its seventh straight increase and the highest level since February 2022.

Sentix’s analysis suggests that despite the positive direction of economic momentum, the pace remains subdued. This sluggishness is attributed largely to the ongoing relative weakness of the German economy.

While the incremental economic improvement is a positive sign, it simultaneously tempers expectations for inflation reduction and subsequent central bank interest rate cuts.

Investors maintain anticipation for a more accommodative monetary policy stance within the Eurozone. Nevertheless, should the global economy sees a significant upturn, these aspirations for interest rate reductions may not materialize as expected.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.