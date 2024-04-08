Mon, Apr 08, 2024 @ 22:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone Sentix confidence rises to -5.9, yet momentum remains tepid

Eurozone Sentix confidence rises to -5.9, yet momentum remains tepid

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index surged from -10.5 to -5.9 in April, surpassing expectations of -8.3. This marks the sixth consecutive increase, reaching its highest since February 2022. Similarly, Current Situation Index climbed from -18.5 to -16.3, reflecting the highest point since June 2023 after six successive rises. Additionally, Expectations Index rose from -2.3 to 5.0, recording its seventh straight increase and the highest level since February 2022.

Sentix’s analysis suggests that despite the positive direction of economic momentum, the pace remains subdued. This sluggishness is attributed largely to the ongoing relative weakness of the German economy.

While the incremental economic improvement is a positive sign, it simultaneously tempers expectations for inflation reduction and subsequent central bank interest rate cuts.

Investors maintain anticipation for a more accommodative monetary policy stance within the Eurozone. Nevertheless, should the global economy sees a significant upturn, these aspirations for interest rate reductions may not materialize as expected.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.