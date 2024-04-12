NZ BNZ manufacturing falls to 47.1, 13th month of contraction

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index PMI fell from 49.1 to 47.1 from 49.1 in February, marking the lowest level since last December and indicating that the sector has been in contraction for 13 consecutive months.

Key components painted a concerning picture. Production experienced a notable decline from 49.1 to 45.7. Employment also fell from 49.2 to 46.8, suggesting that businesses are reducing their workforce in response to reduced demand. New orders, a critical indicator of future activity, decreased from 47.5 to 44.7.

Finished stocks were the only component of the index to show an increase, from 48.8 to 49.2. This could indicate that products are remaining in inventory longer due to lower sales volumes. Delivery times also worsened from 51.1 to 47.8, which could reflect logistical issues or supply chain disruptions.

The proportion of negative comments from survey respondents increased to 65% in March, up from 62% in February and 63.2% in January. Many cited a lack of orders and the general economic slowdown as major concerns.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.