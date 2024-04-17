Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.4% yoy, core CPI at 2.9% yoy

Wed, Apr 17, 2024 @ 11:26 GMT
Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.4% yoy in March, down from February’s 2.6% yoy. CPI core (energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 2.9% yoy, down from prior month’s 3.1% yoy.

The highest contribution to annual Eurozone inflation rate came from services (+1.76 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.53 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.30 pp) and energy (-0.16 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 2.6% yoy, down from prior month’s 2.8% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Lithuania (0.4%), Finland (0.6%) and Denmark (0.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (6.7%), Croatia (4.9%), Estonia and Austria (both 4.1%). Compared with February, annual inflation fell in thirteen Member States, remained stable in four and rose in ten.

