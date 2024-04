Germany’s PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 41.9 to 42.2 in April, below expectation of 42.9. PMI Services jumped from 50.1 to 53.3, well above expectation of 50.5, a 10-month high. PMI Composite rose from 47.7 to 50.5, also a 10-month high.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said: Factoring in the PMI numbers into our GDP Nowcast, we estimate that GDP may expand by 0.2% in the second quarter, following an estimated 0.1% growth in the first quarter.

Full Germany PMI release here.